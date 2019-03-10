October 15, 1952-March 8, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Bonnie E. Hoover, 66, of Rock Island, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at her home.
Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services. Memorials may be directed to the family or the QC Animal Welfare Center. Arrangements are being handled by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Bonnie was born in Moline, Ill., on October 15, 1952, a daughter of Albert and Mary Yeoward Vercauteren. She graduated from Moline High School. Bonnie married Ronald P. Hoover on June 5, 1970, in East Moline. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2014.
Bonnie had a passion for beauty, which led her to a career in cosmetology. She last worked for Cost Cutters.
Bonnie loved animals and was fascinated by Facebook. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Ronald G. Hoover, Rock Island, Tammy (Kurt) Sandin, Colona and Mary (Roger) Haynes, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jakob Sandin and Drake Haynes; brother, Larry (Margo) Vercauteren, Rock Island; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com