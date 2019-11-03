January 22, 1928-October 30, 2019
MOLINE - Bonnie I. Bopes, 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo, Ill.
Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Bonnie was born January 22, 1928, in Ardmore, Mo., the daughter of Fay and Bertha (Boyd) Teter. She married Donald Bopes in 1947 in Troy, Kan. He preceded her in death in 1967.
Bonnie retired from the former Eagle Grocery Store Warehouse after 20 years. She was a member of Emanual Lutheran Church, Moline, and enjoyed needle point, sewing, crossword puzzles, dancing, walking, gardening, crochet and calligraphy.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Sandra) Bopes, Rock Island, Linda (Jim) Washburn, Coal Valley and Bruce (Therese) Bopes, Burleson, Texas; grandchildren, Laura, Augie, Jessica, Ted, Nathan, Katie, Ben and Ryan; great grandchildren, Zoli, Myah, Praza and Raadek; sister, Judy (Jerry) Hartman, New Boston, Ill.; brother, Norman (Shirley) Teter, Moline; brothers-in-law, Danny (Linda) Bopes, Gene (Cindy) Bopes and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Gregory and Jeffrey Bopes, granddaughter, Kristen and a brother, Fay Teter.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com