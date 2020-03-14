September 6, 1945-March 10, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Graveside Services for Bonnie L. Kozma, 74, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Per her wishes, there will not be any other services.

Bonnie passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bonnie Lou Schaecher was born September 6, 1945, in Humphreys, Nebraska, a daughter of Albert and Mary E. Schaecher. She worked as a Postal Carrier for the United States Postal Service.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She always put everyone before herself; weather it was family, friends or at church. She will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to her family.

Those left to honor Bonnie’s memory include her son, Eric Bearbower, Davenport; granddaughter, Mikayla Sims; siblings: Marilyn Samuelson, Andalusia; Jolene Richardson, Blue Grass; Kenny Schaecher, Cordova; Maureen (Gene) Thiesen, Geneseo; Donald (Dorothy) Schaecher, Lincoln, Nebraska; and Perry Schaecher, New Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.