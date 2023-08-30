Bonnie L. Weimer

September 29, 1947 - August 23, 2023

Bonnie L. Weimer, 75, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, holding her daughter's hand and surrounded by her family.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Bonnie Overturf was born September 29, 1947, in Moline, Illinois; the daughter of Paul Franklin and Doris Evelyn (Blair) Overturf. She was a 1965 graduate of Moline High School. Bonnie worked for various motels as a housekeeper, last working in 1998.

She loved to do crafts. Bonnie was known to make Christmas ornaments for her loved ones and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing on her phone, and watching TV. Family pictures meant a lot to her; every fall, her family got together at the pumpkin patch for a family photo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughter, Karri Buckwalter of Janesville, Wisconsin; her grandchildren: Kaileen Miller (AJ Milz), Janesville, Wisconsin, Autimn Painter, Edgerton, Wisconsin, Alexandria Buckwalter, Janesville Wisconsin, Isabell Buckwalter, Janesville Wisconsin; her great-grandchildren: Lylia, Uriah, Natalie, Landon, Dawson, Lilly, and Nick; her brother, Jerry Overturf of East Moline; her sisters: Gloria Acuff of Coal Valley, and Shelia Haley of East Moline; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

