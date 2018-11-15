February 8, 1967-October 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Bonnie Sue Smith, 51, of Davenport passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, at Mary's on 2nd, 832 W. 2nd St, Davenport. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Bonnie was born on February 8, 1967, in Iowa City, the daughter of William and Martha (Eickstaedt) Swanson. She was a graduate of Davenport Central High School. Bonnie worked in various departments during her 22 years of service at Hy-Vee on Rockingham Road. Some of the many things she will be remembered for was her strength in character, unrivaled by few and matched by even fewer, and her readiness to always lend a helping hand.
“It's your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don't take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in everyday lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver.” — Betty White
She is survived by her son, Joshua (Xueying) Smith of Davenport; brothers, Brett Wehmeyer of Davenport, William Swanson Jr. of Coal Valley, Richard Swanson of Sierra Vista, Arizona; a niece, Brittany Wehmeyer of Albia, Iowa; nephews, Brett (Sabrina) Wehmeyer of Davenport, Bill Swanson of Davenport; and a great-niece and great-nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles, and a great-niece.
Memorials may be made directly to her son, Joshua Smith.
Online condolences may be shared with Bonnie's family at www.Mcginnis-Chambers.com.