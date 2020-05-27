× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 21, 1953-May 24, 2020

NEW WINDSOR -- Bradley K. Switzer, 66, of New Windsor, Illinois, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island.

Private services will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. A celebration of Brad's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.

Brad was born December 21, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Dallas and Pauline Carlson Switzer. He graduated from Winola High School in 1972. On January 26, 1974, he married Janalee Glancey in New Windsor. Brad worked as a supervisor at Sears Manufacturing in Davenport for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, especially with the grandkids. Brad was an avid baseball fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Janalee Switzer of New Windsor; children: Casey (Micaela) Switzer of Viola and Calynn (Jason) Schiess of Matherville; grandchildren: Olivia and Aiden Switzer and Kinnick Schiess; parents: Dallas and Pauline Switzer of New Windsor and sister: Cindy (Greg) Feik of New Windsor.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.