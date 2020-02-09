April 30, 1984-February 2, 2020

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Bree Andreasen, 35, of Greenwood, Ind., passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Word of Life Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bree was born on April 30, 1984, in Rock Island, the daughter of Cynthia and James Lewis. She married Michael Andreasen on February 11, 2004, in Waterloo, Iowa. Bree enjoyed traveling with family, singing and had a passion for cooking, leading to a small home based catering business. She cherished spending time with her 3 sons and family. Bree was an excellent basketball player when she was younger, playing for AAU basketball. Bree's infectious personality and sense of humor brought a smile to anyone around her.

Bree is survived by her husband, Michael Andreasen; sons, James, Michael P. C., and Kadin Andreasen; siblings, Casey Hunter, Jayda Lewis, Amirra Lewis, Al'Jamar Lewis, and Eugene Lewis; mother-in-law, Patricia Andreasen; and numerous aunts and cousins.