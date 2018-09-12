September 10, 2018
SWISHER, Iowa — Brenda J. (Johnson) Pyrz, 55 of Swisher, Iowa, formerly of Coralville, Iowa, and Rock Island died suddenly Monday, September 10, 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Brenda's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's newspaper.