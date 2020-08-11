Brenda Portillo

May 12, 1964 - July 23, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Our vibrant, loving mother, Brenda Vandersnick, who successfully battled cancer with a bone marrow transplant from her sister, struggled with Graph vs. Host complications for 12 years went to heaven on Thursday, July 23rd. peacefully in her sleep with her children by her side.

True to her generosity in life, she decided to donate her body to the U.S.D. School of Medicine in hopes that she can assist in illuminating how to fight the rare strain of cancer she defeated.

Brenda Jo has always been known for radiant joy, hope, and stubborn will to live. She was a fierce friend and faithfully loved Jesus Christ. Her greatest passion was making memories with her family.

Brenda is survived by her children, Daughters; Alexia (Ethan), Ariana (Andrew), Son: Mark John (Annal); Her Nephews, Tom & Joseph Rodgers & Christopher Fernandez; Niece Carlotta Fernandez; Granddaughter Lemony and Mother Patricia Portillo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Portillo and sister Amalia Rodgers.