Brenda Vest

January 11, 1951-January 30, 2019
RIO — Brenda L. Vest, 68 of Rio, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. There are no services and private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be left to the family or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born Jan. 11, 1951, in Morrison, to Marvin and Zola Redell VanDeWostine. Brenda graduated from AlWood High School and attended Black Hawk College and Kirkwood Community College. She married Harold H. Vest Nov. 4, 1974 in Alpha.
Brenda was employed as a registered nurse at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg and the VA in Iowa City.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brenda enjoyed poetry, singing and watching Western TV shows.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; one daughter, Dannitta Marie VanDeWostine-Paster; two sons, Bryent and Brendyn VanDeWostine, both of Rio; two grandchildren, Zion and Aedyn; one sister, Lynnette VanDeWostine of Galesburg; one brother, Bryan VanDeWostine of Lynn Center; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; one sister and one brother preceded her in death.