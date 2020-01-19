February 23, 1956-January 16, 2020
GALESBURG -- Brendan Paul Sherman, 63, of Galesburg, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, with his family by his side.
Brendan was born February 23, 1956, in Rock Island, as one of nine children to Herbert L. and Kathleen C. (Hayes) Sherman, Jr. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1974. Brendan married Marianne Sternberg on April 11, 1987, in Galesburg. She survives as does his four children, Cyndi (Ron) Reveal of Rock Island, Beth (Jason) Boedeker of LeClaire, Iowa, Luke (Marcela) Sherman of Silvis, and Kelley (Andrew) Grevas of Coal Valley. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his ten grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Emma, Aidan, Max, Eva, Royce, Henry, Cameron, and Connor.
Brendan is also survived by five brothers, Kevin (Abha) of Glenview, Timothy (Kathi) of Clinton, Iowa, Matt (Laurie) of Skokie, Pat (Jane Tomesch) of Ames, Iowa, and Chris of Bettendorf, Ipwa; and two sisters, Cecilia (Doug) Hosford of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Kathleen Barron of Lancaster, Calif.
Along with his parents, Brendan was preceded in death by a beloved brother, Dan Sherman.
Brendan spent his professional career in retail, working at the Henderson St. Hy-Vee as assistant manager since 1996, and most recently at the Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits Store. Brendan enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved sports and reading. He was known for his sense of humor, ability to tell a great story, and his big heart. He always had a soft spot for animals. His greatest joy was being with his family and his grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Cremation will follow the visitation. Memorials may be made to the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.