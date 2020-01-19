February 23, 1956-January 16, 2020

GALESBURG -- Brendan Paul Sherman, 63, of Galesburg, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, with his family by his side.

Brendan was born February 23, 1956, in Rock Island, as one of nine children to Herbert L. and Kathleen C. (Hayes) Sherman, Jr. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1974. Brendan married Marianne Sternberg on April 11, 1987, in Galesburg. She survives as does his four children, Cyndi (Ron) Reveal of Rock Island, Beth (Jason) Boedeker of LeClaire, Iowa, Luke (Marcela) Sherman of Silvis, and Kelley (Andrew) Grevas of Coal Valley. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his ten grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Emma, Aidan, Max, Eva, Royce, Henry, Cameron, and Connor.

Brendan is also survived by five brothers, Kevin (Abha) of Glenview, Timothy (Kathi) of Clinton, Iowa, Matt (Laurie) of Skokie, Pat (Jane Tomesch) of Ames, Iowa, and Chris of Bettendorf, Ipwa; and two sisters, Cecilia (Doug) Hosford of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Kathleen Barron of Lancaster, Calif.

Along with his parents, Brendan was preceded in death by a beloved brother, Dan Sherman.