March 1, 1982 - June 13, 2019
CLINTON - Brian A. Vidal, 37, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home in Clinton.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Prince of Peace Parish. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Brian is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents: Ron and Marianne Vidal of Clinton; his siblings: Jeanine (Kjell) Hedström of Missoula, Montana, Dr. Corina Vidal of Boston, Massachusetts, Eric Vidal of Breckenridge, Colorado, Keith Vidal of Iowa City, Iowa, Craig (Corissa) Vidal of North Liberty, Iowa, Nicholas Vidal of Breckenridge, Colorado, and Rubina Vidal of Clinton; his nieces and nephews that were very special to him: Julius, Genevieve, Nathaniel, Oliver, Angelo, Teressa, Marianna, Sebastián, and Vienna; and his paternal grandparents: Al and Florence Vidal of Staten Island, New York.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister: Terresa; his maternal grandparents: Walter and Genevieve Florek, and a special uncle: William Wiess.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the family to establish a fund for his nieces and nephews.