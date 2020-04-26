Brian Glen York

Born August 7, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa, he was the 2nd son of the late Virgil L. and Patricia A. (O'Neil) York. He was a graduate of Moline High School in Illinois, where he was a nose guard on the football team and theater director. He went on to study Political Science at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He played college football and was a lifelong body builder and avid hiker.

Relocating to Arizona in the mid 80's, he began a long career as a small business owner and general contractor. He was a loving and devoted friend, son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. Brian never missed the opportunity to phone family and friends on his favorite holiday, St. Patrick's Day, to sing a little ditty about the Irish. His daughter and granddaughter “his girls”, were the absolute light of his life. He was loved by many, had an infectious laugh and a smile that would brighten any room. Brian had a special gift of uplifting others with his spiritual and positive words.