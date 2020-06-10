× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 17, 1976-June 2, 2020

LECLAIRE -- Brian Keith Kuklok “Klucker”, 43, died peacefully on June 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic hospital after a long courageous battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

A visitation will be held on Thursday June 11th, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12th, 2020, at the Waterfront Convention Center. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire, Iowa. As per the family's request, please dress comfortable. Online condolences and to see the full obituary please visit www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made out to the family.

Brian was born on June 17, 1976, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Clarence and Linda (Posch/Morrison) Kuklok. He grew up playing hockey and spending time with his large family. Brian moved to Iowa where he graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. Brian became a Journeyman Electrician and joined the IBEW Local 145 in 2001. Klucker later shared his passion for his Union by serving as a Union Representative.