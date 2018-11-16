Try 1 month for 99¢
Brigitte Strong
Buy Now

November 13, 2018

COAL VALLEY, Ill. - Brigitte Strong, 83, of Coal Valley, Ill., lost her 5-1/2-year battle with ovarian cancer on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, Ill., surrounded by family and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, November 18th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Ill. A private burial will be held at a later date. Brigitte was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Ill.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Brigitte Strong
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.