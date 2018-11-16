November 13, 2018
COAL VALLEY, Ill. - Brigitte Strong, 83, of Coal Valley, Ill., lost her 5-1/2-year battle with ovarian cancer on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, Ill., surrounded by family and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, November 18th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Ill. A private burial will be held at a later date. Brigitte was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Ill.
