Bruce A. Smiley

A Celebration of Life gathering will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or to the American Diabetes Association.

Bruce was born on May 15, 1957, in Des Moines. In 1975, he graduated from North Scott High School and later achieved his certification as an electronic technician. On May 29, 1982, he married Kathy Claypool in Eldridge. Bruce worked at Oscar Mayer for many years and most recently was employed as an electronic technician at Aerospace Control Products. He enjoyed Thursday Night Horseshoes and was a music enthusiast, often sharing new music with family and friends. Bruce was an avid NASCAR, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Holidays gatherings were especially important to him.