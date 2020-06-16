May 15, 1957-June 11, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Bruce A. Smiley, 63, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. In keeping with Bruce's generous and loving spirit, he gave the gift of life through organ donation.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or to the American Diabetes Association.
Bruce was born on May 15, 1957, in Des Moines. In 1975, he graduated from North Scott High School and later achieved his certification as an electronic technician. On May 29, 1982, he married Kathy Claypool in Eldridge. Bruce worked at Oscar Mayer for many years and most recently was employed as an electronic technician at Aerospace Control Products. He enjoyed Thursday Night Horseshoes and was a music enthusiast, often sharing new music with family and friends. Bruce was an avid NASCAR, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Holidays gatherings were especially important to him.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Kathy Smiley of Davenport; mother, Sharon Koch of Eldridge; sisters, Barb (Jesse) Boehmer of DeWitt, Sue (Steve) Murphy of Long Grove; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Owen) Murphy, Blake Murphy, Nicole Sewejkis, Jed Wendell, David (Tabitha) Claypool, TJ (fiance, Caty) Claypool, Christine (Eric) Bunting, Amanda Claypool; great-nieces and nephews, Carleigh, Madison, Bella, Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Smiley; step-father, Larry Koch; and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
