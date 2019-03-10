Bruce W. Mordhorst

January 3, 1954-March 2, 2019
DAVENPORT - Bruce Wayne Mordhorst, 65, died unexpected at his home on March 2, 2019.
He was born on January 3, 1954, in Davenport, the son of Delmar Wayne and Barbara Ruth (Spengler) Mordhorst. He worked for 20 years as a sheet metal worker at Schebler, then pursued and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering at the University of Iowa in 2007.
Family and friends may offer condolences to Bruce's family Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Luther Crest Hall 5454 North Gaines, Davenport, Iowa, from 2-5 p.m. Dessert and refreshments will be served and fellowship will be enjoyed.
Bruce was a skilled engineer, able to design, build, and repair machinery, as well as a skilled tradesman in woodworking. Those who knew him marveled at his art. One of his greatest joys was walks with his dog, Duffy. He was a kind and gentle soul, and will be missed by those who knew him and loved him.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Neal Damm, Davenport, sister, Tarrie Mordhorst, Mishawaka, Ind., brother, Lance (Mary) Mordhorst, Davenport, stepsister, Suzanne (Graham) O'Donnell, Davenport, stepsister Kathleen (Ronald) Heneke, Delmar Iowa, and his dog “Duffy”.
He was preceded in death by his father.
