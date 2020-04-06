August 12, 1973-April 4, 2020
MUSCATINE — Bryan D. Dobbins, 46, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Genesis Health System – East Campus, Davenport.
Bryan was born in Davenport, Iowa, on August 12, 1973, to Melvin "Howard" and Glenda J. (LaMaack) Dobbins.
Bryan graduated from Muscatine Community College and received his Bachelor of Technology Degree from Northwest Missouri State, Marysville, Missouri. He was a shipping coordinator at Pioneer Hybrids/Corteva in Durant for over 20 years.
He was a member of the Muscatine County Cattleman's Association.
Bryan enjoyed raising cattle and attending county and the Iowa State Fair cattle shows. He was an avid Hawkeye, Steelers and Royals fan. He loved attending his step-daughter's softball games and watching her show cattle.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.
Bryan is survived by his parents, Howard and Glenda Dobbins of Durant, his significant other Julie Niaves and her children: Shayna, Manuel and Jacey of Muscatine, his brothers: Troy Dobbins of Wilton and Craig Dobbins of Durant, his grandparents: Herb and Twyla LaMaack of Wilton and his niece Autumn.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Melvin and Ethel Dobbins.
A memorial fund has been established in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
