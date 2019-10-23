July 25, 1965-October 20, 2019
CLINTON - Bryan Keith Calhoun, 54, died October 20, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
He was born July 25, 1965, in Moline, Illinois.
Surviving are his wife, Julie; step-children, Michael and April; grandsons, Alec and Reid; his father, Stan; siblings, Kevin, Lori, and Nicole; nieces and nephews.
Preceding Bryan in death were his mother, Anne his brother, Tim and his grandparents.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with a service at 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.