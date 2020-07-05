October 20, 1926-July 1, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Buel A. Williamson, Jr., 93, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Inurnment will be at the columbarium at the Cathedral following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral or the Catfish Jazz Scholarship Fund.

Buel was born to Buel A and Hazel G (Hart) Williamson in Seattle, Washington, on October 20, 1926. He attended various schools at the family moved around the country. Buel graduated from Ottumwa, Iowa, High School in 1944. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre with the U.S. Army. He graduated from Iowa State College in 1950 with a degree in General Engineering. Buel was united in marriage to Mary Ruth Dickman in Ames, Iowa on April 21, 1951; they have a daughter Carol.