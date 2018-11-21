September 22, 1916-November 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Burniece Dipple, 102, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, November 24, 2018 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Blue Grass American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Burniece was born on September 22, 1916, to Caleb and Conway (Brown) Johnson in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She was united in marriage to Melvin Sebastian until he passed away. Later in life, she was married to Edwin Dipple, who passed away in March 1985.
Burniece was happiest when she was with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was born to be a homemaker and loved cooking, gardening, crocheting and was an excellent seamstress. She was also a lifetime member of the Blue Grass American Legion Women's Auxiliary and an avid Iowa Hawkeyes basketball fan.
Those left to honor her memory are her grandchildren, Sandra (Robert) Nelson, Carolyn Nosa, Glenn Sebastian, Deborah (Tim) Taylor, Greg (Julie) Sebastian, Teresa (Kelvin) Schoenecke, Tracey (Robert) Mapel, Rodney (Michelle) Sebastian and Robert (Lisha) Sebastian; sister-in-law, Evie Sebastian; son-in-law, Gene Young; daughter-in-law, Dee Sebastian; 24 great- grandchildren; 35 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Melvin and Edwin; daughters, Beverly Young and Carolyn Sebastian; son, Joe Sebastian; sisters, Oriece and Mary; grandson, Joe Jr.; and great-great-granddaughter, Chelsea.
The family would like to thank all of her special caretakers.