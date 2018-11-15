C. David Roeder
December 23, 1931-November 12, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for C. David Roeder, 86, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, 28200 226th St. Place, LeClaire. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Choice Center or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. David passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, surrounded by his family, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Cyril David Roeder was born December 23, 1931, in Rochester, Minnesota, a son of Cyril and Frances (Carroll) Roeder. He served our country in the U.S. Army stationed in Okinawa. David was united in marriage to Barbara Murphy on August 8, 1964, at Sacred Heart Church in Duluth, Minnesota. They have celebrated over 54 years of marriage together.
David was a pharmaceutical salesman for Novartis, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, LeClaire, and former member of Our Lady of Lourdes, where he was very active on the finance council and CEWs. He was also a 4th Degree member of the St. John Vianney Knights of Columbus Council 4403, where he had served as Grand Knight.
David was a perennial volunteer, whether it was ringing the bells with the Salvation Army, the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, the John Deere Classic, at church, or with the band parents running concession stands, Dave was always willing to lend a hand. In his free time he enjoyed golf.
Those left to honor David's memory include his loving wife, Barbara, Bettendorf; children, Jill (Bill) Glenn, Fredericksburg, Iowa, Sarah Roeder, Bettendorf, Dr. Carrie (Larry) Brannock, San Diego, California, and Dr. Anna (Damon) Johnson, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Caitlin Roeder, Maya Marshall (fiancé Nolan Nuss), Kael Glenn, Kyler Glenn, Isabella Roeder and Ronan Roeder; siblings, Jack (Mary) Roeder, Rochester, Minnesota, and Mary Kuisle, Stewartville, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Charlene Morrow and Dawn Nelson, both of Superior, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Marissa Marshall; and brother, Frank Roeder.
The Roeder family would like to thank Care Partners and the nurses and staff of the Memory Care Unit at Senior Star and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for all the loving and compassionate care shown to David.
