ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of C. Lavonne Dwinal, 72, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Please bring your favorite memory to share as this will be time to rejoice together! The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. A private burial will follow at a later date.

Life for Lavonne and Chris was a Wonderful Adventure. They were married in 2001 and made the most of every minute of their 18 years together. Traveling to see and experience life from the eyes of others was one of their real joys. When they were not traveling they experienced life in their neighborhood, eating great food and listening to music! Their deep love was evident to anyone who knew them. They were close in mind and spirit and often finished each other's sentences, Chris never left her side and accompanied her on her journey to peace. He was her constant protector and caregiver.