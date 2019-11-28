May 30, 1947-November 24, 2019
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of C. Lavonne Dwinal, 72, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Please bring your favorite memory to share as this will be time to rejoice together! The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. A private burial will follow at a later date.
Lavonne died on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, at her residence in St. Petersburg.
Catherine Lavonne Krava was born on May 30, 1947, in Little Rock, Ark. She was married to Chris Swartout and had 2 children, and 4 grandchildren. With her marriage, she had 3 additional step children and 8 additional step grandchildren.
Life for Lavonne and Chris was a Wonderful Adventure. They were married in 2001 and made the most of every minute of their 18 years together. Traveling to see and experience life from the eyes of others was one of their real joys. When they were not traveling they experienced life in their neighborhood, eating great food and listening to music! Their deep love was evident to anyone who knew them. They were close in mind and spirit and often finished each other's sentences, Chris never left her side and accompanied her on her journey to peace. He was her constant protector and caregiver.
Lavonne's other joys included her children and grandchildren. Watching them grow and mature into strong adults. Lavonne always wanted to be the example for strength to her grand girls helping them realize their potential as young women. Her grandson is becoming that strong male example of strength and potential as he continues to mature and grow into his own.
Lavonne's work at Studer Group was the summary of what caring could look like when heart and mind work together. The work she loved for 12 years was a cumulation of joy and support working for a company that truly believed and lived all that we taught!
During her journey Lavonne had an army of prayer warriors who prayed her through to her final resting place of peace as she passed from this world to her final resting place in God's Arms!!
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.