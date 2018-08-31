Camiel Beert

May 8, 1923-August 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — A time to celebrate the life of Camiel Joseph Beert, 95, a resident of Davenport, will be Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport. Private burial took place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Cam passed away Monday, August 27, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Camiel Joseph Beert was born on May 8, 1923, in Long Grove, Iowa, a son of Alfons and Mary (DeCap) Beert. He, along with his 10 siblings, were raised on a farm near Long Grove. He was united in marriage to Mercedes A. Pederson on June 21, 1947, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. They have shared over 71 years of marriage and memories together.
With his farming background, Cam's expertise led to a long and illustrious career at International Harvester, later Case IH. He retired as a test engineer and was a prime contributor and validator to the Harvester and rotary technology, specifically the “Axial-Flow” technology. He unofficially retired in 1989; however, he did contracting work for special projects until 2007 when he was 84 years old. His work with IH took him to six continents; where there was harvesting to be done, he was there to demonstrate IH's superior technology.
Cam, alongside his wife, Mercedes, made friendships wherever they traveled and built lasting relationships. Cam and Mercedes are both lifetime members of the U.S. and Canadian Custom Harvester Association and are both in their respective Hall of Fames, honoring their commitment and dedication to the associations. Cam and Mercedes worked Farm Shows around the United States, Mercedes in the booth and Cam on the combines in the fields doing demonstrations.
Cam is survived by his wife, Mercedes, Davenport; a sister, Clara Petersen, West Branch, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Julius, Albert, Raymond and Cyril Beert, Helen Hurlburt, Marguerite Blondell, Ann Grabbe, Mary Guenther, and Alice Avey. May they rest in peace.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Cam's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to U.S. Custom Harvesters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 148, Turon, Kansas 67583.