August 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — A time to celebrate the life of Camiel Joseph Beert, 95, a resident of Davenport, will be Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., Davenport. Private burial took place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Cam passed away Monday, August 27, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to U.S. Custom Harvesters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 148, Turon, Kansas 67583.