Captain C.A. "Pete" Tzomes, U.S. Navy (Retired)

December 30, 1944-June 13, 2019
MILAN — Capt. C.A. “Pete” Tzomes, U.S. Navy (Retired), 74, of Milan, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.
Military honors will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery with burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Chancellor Alfonso Tzomes was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Williamsport, Pa., and was raised by James C. and Charlotte E. (Hill) Tzomes. He married Carolyn Eason on July 14, 2007, in Rock Island.
He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1967 and had sea duty assignments on five nuclear-powered submarines. In May 1983, he made history by becoming the first African American to command a U.S. submarine during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Houston (SSN 713). He also had the pleasure of being assigned as Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes (the Navy's boot camp) from June 1990 to June 1992.
Other assignments included a Pacific Fleet Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board member, Force Operations Officer on the staff of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and assistant chief of staff for Operations Inspector General at Naval Base, Charleston, S.C., where he retired in 1994. He was also very proud of the Navy's and external recognition for his achievements while serving as the director, Equal Opportunity Division, Bureau of Naval Personnel and as the personal advisor to the Chief of Naval Personnel on equal opportunity issues. He was a 1991 recipient of the Black Engineer of the Year Award for his efforts in paving the path for leading the Navy's equal opportunity programs into the 21st century during this assignment.
Pete was very proud and vocal about his service to the country. “As a career submarine officer, I thrilled on operating independently from routine guidance and instruction. We were told the objectives of a mission and then were expected to use our professional skills, training and imagination to execute that mission. All citizens of this great democracy should be mindful of exactly what individual contributions are required for maintaining our freedom. I hate to see so many lack appreciation for what our service members and their families sacrifice so the rest of the country can live in freedom and enjoy their freedom of speech.”
After departing the Navy and following a one-year stint as Bank One vice president, Capt. Tzomes worked as a utility manager in the nuclear division of Exelon Corp. until July 2012. He held various leadership positions while primarily assigned to the Quad Cities Generating Station in western Illinois. He continued to keep abreast of Navy and military issues through his affiliation with Naval Submarine League, U.S. Naval Institute, United States Submarine Veterans, Navy League, Military Officers Association, and American Legion. He was also a member of the NAACP and supported the USO.
Capt. Tzomes is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Carolyn Eason-Tzomes. He also leaves behind both a son and granddaughter from a previous marriage, Chancellor A. Tzomes II and Mariana Tzomes, who reside in Sacramento, Calif. Other family members to cherish his memories include his 100-year-old Aunt Mildred; and cousins, Diane Cloud, the late Donna Wright, Denise Statham, Donald Tomes and their families who all reside in the Philadelphia, area; Franklin Johnson in Sacramento, Calif., and a host of family and friends.
