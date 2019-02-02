February 10, 1927-January 30, 2019
MOLINE - Carl A. Kautz, Jr., 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials can be made to Seton Catholic School, Moline or Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island.
Carl was born February 10, 1927. in Rochester, N.Y., the son of Carl and Elizabeth (Mogenhan) Kautz. He married Beverly Schoonhoven on June 10, 1950. in Davenport.
After graduating from St. Ambrose College, Carl started his 40-year banking career at Northwest Bank and Trust Company. In 1962, he was hired as Vice President of Consumer Credit at Moline National Bank (now First Midwest Bank). He held many positions there, retiring as Chief Executive Officer in 1992. Through the 1980's until his retirement, he also served as Chairman of the Board of First National Bank, Sterling, Ill.
In the Quad-Cities community, he served on the boards of directors and capital campaigns for many organizations, among them, St. Ambrose University, Alleman High School, Moline YMCA (now Two Rivers YMCA), United Way, Short Hills Country Club and Arrowhead Ranch.
Carl was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in WWII. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, Short Hills Country Club and enjoyed golfing and playing cards, especially bridge. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; children, Carol (James) Nieman, Sterling, Ill., Stephen (Debra) Kautz, East Moline, Thomas (Elizabeth) Kautz, Mansfield, Texas, Jeffrey (Julie) Kautz, Moline and Joseph (Linda) Kautz, Crestwood, Ill.; grandchildren Elizabeth Branz, Ellen Nieman, Daniel Nieman, Stephen Kautz, Jr., Sarah Andrus, Mary Marunde, Michael Kautz, Andrew Kautz, Alex Kautz, Anna Kautz, Matthew Kautz, Emily Sargent, Colin Kautz, Emma Kautz; 9 great-grandchildren and his sister, Caroline Murphy, Lockport, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Mary Ann, his brothers Richard E. Kautz and Albert Kautz, his sister Eugenia Kautz, and his brother-in-law Donald Murphy.
