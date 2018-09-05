January 16, 1936-September 2, 2018
PRINCETON, Iowa — Funeral services celebrating the life of Carl F. Brechler, 82, of Princeton, Iowa, will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ridgecrest Village Memory Care Unit NuStep Fund or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Carl was born January 16, 1936, in Iowa City, a son of John and Doris (Fiet) Brechler. He was united in marriage to Pauline Henkes on October 1, 1955, in McGregor, Iowa. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2018.
He graduated from Pillsbury Bible College in 1961. Carl served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1970, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued to serve in the United State Army Reserves and the Iowa National Guard until 1985. In 1998, he retired from John Deere after 24 years of service. Carl was very active in various church outreach programs, including the prison ministry and Awana programs at Harvest Bible Chapel in Davenport. He was lovingly referred to as our Gruffy.
Carl passed away Sunday September 2, 2018, at Ridgecrest Village, Oakwood Place Memory Care Unit.
Survivors include daughter, Janine (Roger) Johnson, Princeton; son, Craig (Marcella) Brechler, Glendale, Arizona; grandchildren, Jen (Tim) McCracken, Princeton,, Jessica (Tyler) Whittier, Phoenix, Arizona, Roger M. (Angela) Johnson, Rock Island, Phillipe (Lautis) Vincent, Port Au Prince, Haiti; Nathen Johnson, Davenport; Ellen and Evelyn Brechler, Glendale, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Holly Johnson, Camryn and Haylee McCracken, and Wynn Whittier; and brother, Larry Breckler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kelly Ernst; and granddaughter, Hannah Brechler.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.