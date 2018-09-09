Carl Mayfield

March 11, 1960-September 5, 2018
DAVENPORT - Services to celebrate the life of Carl F. Mayfield, 58, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carl died Wednesday, September 5, at his home.
Carl Franklin Mayfield was born on March 11, 1960, in Hannibal, Missouri, a son of James O D and Opal (Day) Mayfield.
Among survivors is his wife, Toni, children, Carl Brown, Kewanee, Robert Brown, Kayla (Steven Lovedy) Holcomb, Michael (Alicia Long) Mayfield, all of Davenport.
