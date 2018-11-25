Carla Watts

January 8, 1946-November 23, 2018
CLINTON - Carla A. Watts, age 72, of Clinton, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
Carla was born in San Diego, Calif., on January 8, 1946, the daughter of Norman and Mary Bell (Vanderblit) Stratton. She graduated from Clinton High School. Carla married Harold Watts on September 8, 1974, in Kahoka, Mo. She had worked at the Clinton Garment Factory for 21 years and later at Medical Associates for 21 years. She was a member of the Lyons United Methodist Church and the former Odeon Club. Carla loved spending time with her family and watching movies with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, boating, fishing, watching the harness racing at the Quad- City Downs and the dog racing in Dubuque as well as visiting casinos wherever she and her husband traveled.
Carla is survived by her husband, Harold; four children, Wendy (Scott) Murphy of Clinton, Gary (Jamie) Watts of Clinton, Larry (Heather) Watts of Phoenix and Todd (Susan) Watts of Davenport; 9 grandchildren, Brooke (Ryan), Kyle, Shane (Savannah), Kirstie, Trevor, Luke, Jessie, BobbiSue, Stephanie and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.