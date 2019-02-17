February 26, 1926-February 15, 2019
DAVENPORT - Carma Jane Schwarz, 92, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Carma was born in Mt. Joy, Iowa, on February 26, 1926, to Edward and Etta (Sabin) Runge.
Carma married Harvey D. Schwarz on June 15, 1946, at the home of her Aunt in rural Eldridge. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2010.
Carma worked at Younkers as a seamstress. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, reading, crafts, ceramics, making porcelain dolls, traveling and loved sewing.
She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary #548 and Pythian Sisters, where she held many offices, Golden Wedding Club, Nifty Fifty card club and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.
Carma is survived by her children: Doretta (Craig) Hipple, Roswell, N.M., Calvin (Sharon) Schwarz, Davenport, Carolyn Herbst, Asheville, N.C., Kenneth (Janet) Schwarz, Walcott, Myra Davis (Ken McElmeel), Iowa City, Michael Schwarz (Debbie Hillberg), Davenport, Rhea (Kurt) Wolf, Dunlap, Ill., and Denise (Brian) Timmerman, New Liberty, 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, her sister Velda Arp, Tipton, and sister-in-law Bernice Runge, Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 grandchildren and her brother William Runge Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com