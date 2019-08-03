Carmen L. Culberson

October 19, 1967-July 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Carmen Linette Culberson, 51, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at New Life Apostolic Church, 218 35th Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Carmen was born in East St. Louis, Ill., on October 19, 1967, a daughter of Lorenzo and Lynda Faye McNamee. She was employed by MidAmerican Energy, where she served in many capacities over the years.
Carmen was a faithful member of New Life Apostolic Church, East Moline, where she enjoyed serving in the Hospitality Ministry and participating in many different church activities. She was a former member of Pentecostal Church of God, where Bishop McArthur Anderson was her pastor. She enjoyed shopping, watching movies and keeping a well-kept yard. She will also be remembered as a woman of FAITH.
Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Antoinette McNamee, Davenport, Lorenzo D. McNamee III, Moline, Tamika McNamee, Atlanta, Ga., and Takesha McNamee, Davenport; nieces and nephew, Cierra McNamee, Jaylen McNamee and Benét Hicks; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
