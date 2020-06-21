× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 29, 1960-June 13, 2020

LONG GROVE -- Carmine Kay Goldsberry, 59, a resident of Long Grove, Iowa, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Carmine's home in Long Grove. Memorials may be made to the family in care of her son, Shawn. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa on October 29, 1960, the daughter of Jack and Mary (Shepherd) Keith and was a 1979 graduate of Davenport Central High School. On May 9, 1987, she was united in marriage to Vincel Dwight Goldsberry in Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1991.

Carmine was a devoted homemaker and mom who enjoyed camping, shooting and gymnastics. She loved the out-of-doors, nature and was a member of the Long Grove Sportsmen's Club.