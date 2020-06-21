October 29, 1960-June 13, 2020
LONG GROVE -- Carmine Kay Goldsberry, 59, a resident of Long Grove, Iowa, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Carmine's home in Long Grove. Memorials may be made to the family in care of her son, Shawn. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born in Davenport, Iowa on October 29, 1960, the daughter of Jack and Mary (Shepherd) Keith and was a 1979 graduate of Davenport Central High School. On May 9, 1987, she was united in marriage to Vincel Dwight Goldsberry in Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1991.
Carmine was a devoted homemaker and mom who enjoyed camping, shooting and gymnastics. She loved the out-of-doors, nature and was a member of the Long Grove Sportsmen's Club.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Jessica (Dusty) Mizer of Eldridge, Brandi (Cody) Padavich of Long Grove and Brittany Goldsberry of Long Grove; her sons, William (Heather) Smith of Long Grove and Shawn (Dawn) Smith of Eldridge; her grandchildren, Maklin May, Charity Mizer, Austin Mizer, Wyatt Padavich, Tinsley Smith, Colton Padavich, Lisa Mizer, Carver Smith, Emma Padavich, Madison Lester and Hannah Modler; her brother, Dennis Henderkott in Missouri; and her special friend and companion, David Piehl.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, A. J. Abbot; and her uncle, Jerry Shepherd.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
