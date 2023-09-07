Carol A. Parker

June 26, 1947 - August 31, 2023

Carol A. Parker, 76, of Frisco, Texas, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Plano, Texas.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, Illinois, with visitation 9-11 a.m. Monday at the church. Following the Funeral, cremation will be accorded.

Arrangements are entrusted to Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Carol Ann was born June 26, 1947, in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Gregory and Anastacia "Martha" (Martel) Ramirez. She graduated from UTHS, East Moline, Class of 1965. She married Roger A. Parker on December 16, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline, Illinois. Carol and Roger were high school sweethearts that were introduced by Carol's cousin and Roger's best friend, Danny Martel.

They most recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary and Roger was by her side until the end.

Carol's greatest joy was being a mother to her son and daughter and then being "gramma" to her four grandkids, whom she loved spoiling. She lived most of her life in East Moline, Illinois, but in 2020, moved to warmer weather and to be closer to her only granddaughter, in Frisco, Texas.

She was a very talented interior decorator for many years and still loved to decorate whenever she got the chance. Later in life, she decided to become a travel agent, which she immediately loved. She went on so many amazing trips and made wonderful memories with her husband, and family. She continued to help all her regular clients with their travel even after her move to Texas.

She enjoyed traveling, decorating, cooking, entertaining and shopping, but her favorite times were those spent making memories with family and friends. She made everyone feel special and always knew what someone liked and always found ways to surprise them with what they liked - no matter what it was or where they were.

Surviving are her husband, Roger, of Frisco, Texas; son, Wayne (Kim) Parker, East Moline, Illinois; daughter, Tami (Tony) Parker-Adriana, Frisco, Texas; grandchildren: Jordan Parker, Jackson Parker, Phillip Whiteman, and Ava Adriana; brother, Greg Ramirez, Colona, Illinois; sister, Isabell Hurst, Rock Island, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Carol was preceded in death by her brothers: Rick Ramirez and Tom Ramirez; father, Gregory Ramirez; mother, Martha Puga; stepfather, Pete Puga; and grandparents, Felicitas and John Martel.

