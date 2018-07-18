July 15, 2018
BETTENDORF — A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol A. Watson, 65, Bettendorf, will be Friday, July 20, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends Friday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Carol passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, at her home. She is survived by her siblings, Gerald Watson II and Diane (Paul) Reidinger; nephew, Jim Reidinger; and cousin, Nancy (John) Wheelan. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Watson.
