Carol Ann Simmons

Carol Ann Simmons, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, departed this life on May 30, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She had relocated in 1990, after taking a job for Lucent Phone Company.

She was a faithful and active member in her church, Christ the King. She led many committees in church, held civic positions. and received numerous rewards for her services and achievements, during her life.

She was born in 1943, to William and Juanita (Smith) Simmons. She is survived by two sisters: Arlene (Tom) Myers and Barbara Chester; nephews: Keith Myers and Stephen Chester; and one cousin, Charlene Mayberry; a great-niece and nephew; and numerous friends.

A testimonial service celebrating the life and Christian witness of Carl Ann Simmons, will be August 12, 2023, at noon, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1506 15th Street, Moline, Illinois.