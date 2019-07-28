Carol J. Pappaspiros
June 2, 1935-July 27, 2019
MOLINE — Funeral services for Carol J. Pappaspiros, 84 of Moline, IL, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5:30 pm. Mrs. Pappaspiros passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Carol Barr was born June 2, 1935, in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Charles and Effie Rumple Barr.
She married Spiros J. Pappaspiros November 4, 1956, in San Diego, CA. He passed away October 3, 2015. She was the first woman Senior Price Analyst for Deere & Co., where she retired in 1987.
Survivors include; niece and nephews; special friends, Dorothy Johnson, Silvis, IL. Kay Blick, Silvis, and Sherri Mikles, Hillsdale, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a member.
