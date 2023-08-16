Carol J. Pelzel

April 7, 1935 - August 11, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Carol J. Pelzel, 88, of Davenport, died peacefully Friday, August 11, 2023 at Silvercrest Senior Living, Davenport with family by her side.

A Memorial Mass for Mrs. Pelzel will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. in the gathering space at church. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the Friends of the Davenport Public Library.

Carol Jean Springer was born on April 7, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa. She was the second of three children of Peter P. and Alma (Marcouller) Springer (older sister, Mary Ann and younger brother, John). Carol attended Marycrest College and worked as a candy striper at Mercy Hospital. She met the love of her life, John Pelzel, through his sister Dolly – a friend of Carol's at school. The two were married on June 23, 1956 in El Paso, Texas and had five children. They shared 46 wonderful years together before he passed on October 13, 2002.

Carol was a woman of many talents – one of which was sewing. Although she would have loved to go to fashion school, she was completely self-taught and able to make nearly anything from a tablecloth to her own clothes. Later in life when she became a grandmother, she would make the girls matching holiday dresses and beautiful princess costumes; she even made a “magical cape” for her grandson Billy. Her granddaughter Katie inherited her talent; she uses one of Carol's old sewing machines to make her own Halloween costumes. Carol started many standing family traditions, in fact. She loved to bake and her rolled sugar cookie recipe has been passed down from generation to generation, as has her family favorite winter cocktail recipe – the Tom & Jerry. The holidays would not be the same without them.

Even outside of the holidays, Carol would never miss dessert, whether it was ice cream, Bridge Mix or Esther Price Chocolate Cherries. Somehow she always seemed to be the first to finish at the end of the meal. It became a running family joke that once she was done, you couldn't lower your fork without her coming by to scoop up your plate and toss it into the sink – even if it was still full of food. She was consistent in her need for things to be clean and orderly, however. She would even sweep the indoor / outdoor carpets on camping trips!

Carol stayed active by walking, which she genuinely enjoyed and did regularly - often with her dogs by her side. She loved her dogs and had many throughout the years; each its own breed and personality but all loyal, loving companions. Much like her cookie recipe, her love of dogs has been passed down to her children and grandchildren.

Carol also loved puzzles and games. Occasionally paired with a Sunday afternoon cocktail, she especially enjoyed cards – whether it was Pinnocle, Cassino or Kings in the Corner. She taught her grandchildren to play dominos, which became a staple during family visits. Music was almost always playing in the background; classical symphony and opera were some of her favorites. Although she wouldn't always sing at home, she had a beautiful voice.

She would, however sing in the choir. Carol was a woman of faith and very active at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was also involved with the Altar and Rosary Society and taught religious education classes.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: John (Jolene) Pelzel, McAlester, Oklahoma, Connie (John) Westerhof, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Nancy (Bill) Baker, Davenport, and Michael Pelzel, Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren: Kyle, John, Megan, Jessica (Andrew), Katie (Tyler), John Connor (Samantha), and Katy; great-grandsons: Owen and Caleb; a sister, Mary Anne Chouteau, Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, John, Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Pelzel; grandson, Billy Baker, parents, and brother, John Springer. May they rest in peace.

