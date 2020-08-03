June 29, 1933-July 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Carol June Tacey, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Monday followed by visitation until 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Family and friends are required to wear masks provided by the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Church or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Carol was born June 29, 1933, in Rock Island, the daughter of William and Florence (Kurriger) Gonse. She married William Tacey on September 1, 1951, at St. Joseph's Church, Rock Island.

Carol was a great cook, loved to bake and did beautiful cross-stitch, needlework and embroidery. She was an avid reader, loved doing crossword puzzles and dancing. She was a charter member of St. Pius X Church. Over the years she volunteered with the Franciscan Hospital Auxilary, was a girl scout leader and room mother at St. Pius. She fought Parkinson's for 23 years, never complaining or giving up.