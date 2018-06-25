1962 - 2018
PORT BYRON, Ill. - Carol Loraine Kronich, 55 of Port Byron, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, after a brave and courageous 2 ½ year battle with colon cancer.
Carol was born in 1962 in Sheboygan, Wis., to Peter and Jean (Harman) Kronich. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean, and grandparents, Hubert and Esther Harman and Walter and Ilse Kronich.
Carol is survived by her father, Peter (Sheboygan, Wis.), younger sister, Christine Kronich (St. Paul, Minn.), and beloved bear Harald.
Carol graduated Sheboygan South High School in 1980 and continued her education obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa. She was a proud UW Badgers fan.
Carol worked for the Exelon Corp. her entire career starting in 1985 at the Quad Cities Nuclear Plant in Engineering and Operations, followed by corporate consulting for INPO and Fleet Assessment. Carol was a trailblazer for Exelon in the Quad Cities, where she was the first female Senior Reactor Operator in 1993 and first female Shift Manager in 2001.
Carol enjoyed traveling the world and sharing her adventures with her family and friends. She had a particular affinity for Scandinavia, where Copenhagen was a favorite and she loved European Christmas markets. Carol enjoyed photography, exploring museums and parks, farmers markets, food tours and was a foodie, researching all the best places to eat. Carol enjoyed her peaceful home and watching the birds outside her windows.
Carol and her family would like to thank Dr. Berg and the University of Iowa Holden Cancer Center for her care and support during her illness and Trinity Hospital Bettendorf nurses in the ER, ICU and 3rd Floor for their compassion and support during her last day.
Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially Arnold, Manny, Henry, Albert, Mort and Maurice.
Per her wishes, services are private, and memorials can be made in Carol's name to the Minnesota Colorectal Cancer Research Foundation at www.minnesotacolorectal.org or a cancer research charity of your choice.
“Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” – Christopher Robin to Winnie the Pooh, A.A. Milne's, Winnie the Pooh
Online condolences may be expressed to Kronich family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.