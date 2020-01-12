Carol L. Walsh

Carol enjoyed spending time with her close-knit family and numerous friends, which she also considered family. She was an avid volunteer for organizations like Star Gifts for Kids and LeClaire Tug Fest. She loved helping others in any way she could. Carol was a genuinely kind and compassionate woman. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family as well as relaxing with her favorite drink, an Old Fashioned. Her warm laughter filled the room and she was always singing a song to match the occasion, although the jury is still out if she made-up some of them as she went along. Elvis was her favorite songs to sing. She will live on forever and will be fondly remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her. If she could talk to us now she would say “Don't worry about me you twit, I'm just marvy.”