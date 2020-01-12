January 9, 1946-January 9, 2020
LECLAIRE -- Carol L. Walsh passed away peacefully on her 74th birthday January 9, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, after a lionhearted battle with the horrible disease pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday January 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to pancan.org or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Carol Faur was born January 9, 1946, in Rock Island, Illinois, daughter to Helen Hein and Paul Faur.
You have free articles remaining.
On September 19, 1972, she was united in marriage with her eternal love, Gerald (Jerry) Walsh, in Aledo, Illinois. She loved her husband Jerry dearly, and he always called her “Blondie”. She was previously married to Larry Long.
Carol was retired from Travel and Transport, where she was employed for 20 years. After retirement, she enjoyed working at Olathea Golf Course.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her close-knit family and numerous friends, which she also considered family. She was an avid volunteer for organizations like Star Gifts for Kids and LeClaire Tug Fest. She loved helping others in any way she could. Carol was a genuinely kind and compassionate woman. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family as well as relaxing with her favorite drink, an Old Fashioned. Her warm laughter filled the room and she was always singing a song to match the occasion, although the jury is still out if she made-up some of them as she went along. Elvis was her favorite songs to sing. She will live on forever and will be fondly remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her. If she could talk to us now she would say “Don't worry about me you twit, I'm just marvy.”
Those left to honor her memory include her sisters Barbara VanHecke of Bettendorf; Judy Wallaert of Moline, and Suzanne Mitchell of Colona; beloved children Loren (Kari) Long and Barry Long of LeClaire, Heather (Mike) Becker of Riverdale, and Christine (Scott) Dreher of Urbandale; cherished grandchildren Jami (Martin) LaCroix of Davenport, Justine Baker and Paige (Damien) Bradley of Des Moines, Michael (Megan) Long and Colton Nelles of LeClaire, Taylor Becker of Riverdale, Jordan (Mallory) Dreher of Colfax, Trinity Long of Andrew, and Amanda (Josh) Lamar of Moline; eight great- grandchildren Clayton Rogers, Presley LaCroix, Olivia Bradley, Brynlee Jared, Theodore LaCroix, Jaxon Dreher, Robyn Long, and Everleigh Jared; sister-in-law Judy Seibel of LeClaire; cousin Karen (Reed) Carlson of Aurora, CO; special friends Sandy Randolph and Sue Filbrandt of LeClaire, and Theresa Taft of Davenport; her Arizona family Mark, Amy and Lindsay Kincade; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews;
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her dear husband Gerald (Jerry) Walsh, her sister Janet Voorhis, her brothers Duane Faur and John Hein, brother-in-law Gerald (Jerry) Seibel, and special family friends George and Dorothy Kincade.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Carol's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com