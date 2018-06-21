Carol M. Snyder-Jensen

June 16, 1944-June 15, 2018
MOLINE — Carol Markey Snyder-Jensen, 73, of Moline, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at her home, just one day before her 74th birthday.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 5106 28th Ave., Moline, on Saturday, June 30, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Carol Markey was born June 16, 1944, in Highland, Illinois, to John L. and Marion (Tisdale) Markey. On June 28, 2003, in Pocahontas, Illinois, she married Floyd W. Jensen, who survives.
She was employed for a time at the Cordova Quad-City Nuclear Power Plant. Carol attended the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, and was the founder of Caring with Jesus Ministry. She was always involved with charity work, including the Pinehurst and Rosebud Indian Reservations.
In addition to her husband, Floyd, survivors include daughters, Lori (Steve) Lofgren of Geneseo, Illinois, Monica (Jake) Koning of Geneseo, and Angela Brink of Hillsboro, Illinois; son, Berick Snyder of Homestead,Florida; step-sons, Tracy (Cindy) Jensen of Silvis, Jerry (Jeanie) Jensen of Desloge, Missouri, and James M. Jensen of the state of California; sisters, Marion Thacker of Pocahontas, Sandra Dettman of Surprise, Arizona, and Betty Pettit Clemens of Albany, Illinois; half-sister, Jeannie (Jim) Jewell of Concord, California; half-brothers, Albert (Sue) Iliff of American Canon, California; and John Evans of Warton, Texas; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren;, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
