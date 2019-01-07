October 29, 1929-January 5, 2019
MOLINE — Carol O. Aitken, 89, of Moline, Ill., died Saturday, January 5, 2018, in Bickford Cottage, Moline.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 1st Street, Moline, with visitation one hour before the service. Private burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
The former Carol Mefford was born October 29, 1929, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Van and Helen (Cecil) Mefford. She married Robert R. Aitken on March 5, 1949, in Springfield, Ill. As a young girl, Carol worked at her father's A&P in several mid-west stores including Rock Island. She worked as a crossing guard for Roosevelt Elementary School for many years, and later worked 22 years at Moline High School as a Hall Supervisor retiring in 1989.
Carol belonged to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, now Riverside UMC. In addition she enjoyed baking, gardening, and fishing, and had a passion (which started as a child) for spending family time at their lake cabin in Conesville, Iowa. Her life included a positive attitude about life along with a way to always say good things about everyone and everything. Most important, this positive nature embraced lots of fun and laughs at family gatherings.
Carol is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Jim Depies of Big Bend, Wis., and Laury and Michael Heckenkamp of Moline; grandchildren, Erik Depies of Oconomowoc, Wis. and Mitchell (Jenn) Heckenkamp of Moline; great grandchildren, Jackson Depies, Samuel Depies, and Cullen Heckenkamp; and a brother, Van Keith Mefford of Rockford, Ill. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Depies of Dousman, Wis.
Carol's family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bickford Cottage for their special care and family support; and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.