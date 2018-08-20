Carol Peters

December 8, 1940-August 17, 2018
DAVENPORT - Carol J. Peters, 77, of Davenport, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 23, 2018, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at The Runge Mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for children. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Carol was born on December 8, 1940, in Davenport, the daughter of Urban and Mildred Collins. She was united in marriage to Harley “Jim” Peters on December 26, 1957, in Davenport.
Carol was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, and in her younger years knitting and paint embroidery. She faithfully read the Bible and daily devotions. Above all, Carol loved her family and the time she spent with them. She especially enjoyed going out to dinner with her husband.
Those left to honor her memory include husband Jim Peters, Davenport; daughter Christine (Verne) Christopherson, Long Grove; grandson Michael J. Christopherson, Iowa City; sisters, Garnett (Glen) Branding, LaClede, MO, and Diann (Dennis) Warner, Huntsville, Ala.; and very special friends Sandy Pewe and Barbara Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Wayne Collins, and granddaughter Amanda Christopherson.