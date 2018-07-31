December 21, 1948-July 29, 2018
VIOLA, Ill. — Carol Peterson, 69, of Viola, Illinois, was surrounded by her sister and many family members and friends as she passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.
Visitation is Thursday, August 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 3, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Viola United Methodist Church.
Carol Ann was born December 21, 1948, in Moline, a daughter of Floyd and Disie Lawson Weihler. Carol graduated from Winola High School, then earned her bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State. After graduating from college, she taught school for a year before moving on to the Viola Home Telephone Company. She worked there for 39 years, serving as manager for many of those, retiring in 2014. Carol married Jerry “Petey” Peterson on Sept. 22, 1995. They were married until his death on June 10, 2000. She was a member of Viola United Methodist Church. Carol enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and, most of all, visiting with family and friends. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mary Fran (Eldon Nichols) Masters of Milan; aunts and uncles, Ken Brown of Viola, Richard (Jane) Lawson of Viola and Elaine Lawson of Moline; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Donna Duffy and Shirley Metzler.
