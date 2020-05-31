× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 11, 1951-January 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Carol S. Collins, 68, passed away on January 28, 2020.

Due to the recent health crisis, private services were held. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Carol was born on February 11, 1951, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Carrol Richard and Edith LaVonne (Petker) Collins. Growing up, Carol lived in Jefferson and Perry, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University and graduated with honors with a degree in Accounting. She passed her CPA exam on the first try and started her career in Minneapolis, Minn., as a CPA for Coopers & Lybrand and later was an international auditor for Honeywell. Carol started a new career as a Realtor in Minneapolis, retiring in 2004 for health reasons. After retirement, she volunteered in a local elementary school helping at risk children learn to read.

Carol was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She loved gardening, skiing, swing dancing, gourmet cooking, and playing piano. Carol enjoyed traveling to Europe for both work and leisure. She lived in Minneapolis for most of her adult life until she moved to Davenport in 2016 to be closer to family.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother.