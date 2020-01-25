July 17, 1932-January 21, 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Carol Sue Lee, 87, died on January 21, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois, following a short illness while under hospice care.

She was born on July 17, 1932, to Verne and Agness (Cooper) Baker, in Iowa City, Iowa, and grew up in Davenport, Iowa. While working at a local movie theater, she met William A. Lee, they married in 1951 and were divorced in 1990.

Over the years, Carol lived in the Chicago area; the Quad City area; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Alexandria, Virginia. Survivors include her three daughters: Linda Lee, Alexandria, Virginia; Susan Bell (John), Sarasota, Florida; and Sally Sugg (Mark), River Forest, Illinois; a brother, Gene (Jan) Baker, Moline, Illinois; and a sister, Joyce Osborn, Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Collin and Erin Sugg; and two nieces and a nephew.

A private person, Carol never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes, there will be no services or burial. At some point in the near future, her ashes will be scattered in the mountains in the southwest. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local animal shelter would be appreciated. JourneyCare Hospice, Lombard, Illinois, provided care and assistance beyond measure and will not be forgotten.