May 28, 1936-March 31, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Carol Yvonne Roth, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Due to the current worldwide health crisis, a private service was held at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Scott County or a charity of your choice.

Carol was born on May 28, 1936, in Rock Island, Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work and education from the former Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. Carol's Master of Science degree in education was earned at Western Illinois University.

Carol began her teaching career at Hampton Elementary School in Hampton, Illinois. She continued teaching children for over thirty additional years at Monroe and Garfield Elementary Schools in Davenport, Iowa. Following her retirement from the Davenport Community School District, Carol was a classroom volunteer at Monroe Elementary School. The students always looked forward to her weekly current events lesson, weather permitting, of course. Carol continued to enjoy meeting with her retired Hampton and Monroe Elementary teacher friends throughout her retirement.