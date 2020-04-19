× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 20, 1933- April 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Carole Ann Hanrahan, 86, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be livestreamed on Friday, April 24, at 2 p.m. by visiting Carole's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Memorials may be left to St. Anthony's Catholic Church where she was a member. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Carole was born December 20, 1933, and raised in Chicago, the daughter of Dr. Walter and Aileen (Shannon) Miller. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady, Chicago, Ill. Upon graduation, she attended Marycrest College.

Carole was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured children, grandchildren and pets and embraced every moment with them.

She was proud of her working years, working for WHBF Channel 4 CBS, and was awarded a distinguished sales award for her television air sales. She also worked for Eagle Foods, and in her retired years for Bettendorf school system as a para professional educator.