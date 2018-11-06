April 27, 1937-November 4, 2018
WILTON — Carole J. Walton, 81, of Wilton passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Carole was born in Davenport on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Orval W. and Alice F. (Caldwell) Graham.
She graduated from Davenport High, Monmouth (Illinois) College and Mercy Hospital School of Medical Technology in Springfield, Ohio.
In early years, Carole worked at Moline Lutheran Hospital as a medical technologist.
Carole married Albert V. Walton on August 26, 1961, in Davenport.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. Carole enjoyed traveling with Albert and wintering in Arizona. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.
Interment will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.
Carole is survived by her husband, Albert; daughter, Donna Walton; son, David (Paula) Walton, all of Wilton; and her grandsons, Bradley and Alex Walton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat Osborn.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Durant Ambulance in her memory.
